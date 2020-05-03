  • SENSEX
Meghalaya announces relaxations from May 4, including partially lifting the curfew

Updated : May 03, 2020 10:14 AM IST

The Meghalaya government will implement several relaxations across the state from May 4, including partially lifting the curfew.
Public and religious gatherings, however, will continue to remain prohibited.
Night curfew as prescribed by the Ministry of Home Affairs will be imposed from 7 pm to 7 am.
