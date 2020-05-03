Healthcare Meghalaya announces relaxations from May 4, including partially lifting the curfew Updated : May 03, 2020 10:14 AM IST The Meghalaya government will implement several relaxations across the state from May 4, including partially lifting the curfew. Public and religious gatherings, however, will continue to remain prohibited. Night curfew as prescribed by the Ministry of Home Affairs will be imposed from 7 pm to 7 am. First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365