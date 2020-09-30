Changing India Meet Shilpashree AS, one of the seven unsung heroes of the pandemic who Bill Gates has appreciated Updated : September 30, 2020 11:46 PM IST Shilpashree is a COVID-19 tester in Bangalore and despite the high-risk work, she says, "I love this job. It brings me happiness." Due to the nature of her work, she is not allowed to maintain any physical contact with her family as she could pass on the virus to them. Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at just Rs.33/- per month for the first year. Use code SUPERPRO. Limited period offer. Available on Web and Android.