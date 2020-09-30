  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Healthcare
Changing India

Meet Shilpashree AS, one of the seven unsung heroes of the pandemic who Bill Gates has appreciated

Updated : September 30, 2020 11:46 PM IST

Shilpashree is a COVID-19 tester in Bangalore and despite the high-risk work, she says, "I love this job. It brings me happiness."
Due to the nature of her work, she is not allowed to maintain any physical contact with her family as she could pass on the virus to them.
Meet Shilpashree AS, one of the seven unsung heroes of the pandemic who Bill Gates has appreciated

Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at just Rs.33/- per month for the first year. Use code SUPERPRO. Limited period offer. Available on Web and Android.

You May Also Like

IPL Orange Cap 2020: KL Rahul leads team-mate Mayank Agarwal by 1 run

IPL Orange Cap 2020: KL Rahul leads team-mate Mayank Agarwal by 1 run

Govt defers implementation of QR Code on B2C invoices till Dec 1

Govt defers implementation of QR Code on B2C invoices till Dec 1

RBI fixes Centre's WMA limit at Rs 1.25 lakh crore for second half

RBI fixes Centre's WMA limit at Rs 1.25 lakh crore for second half

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV

recommended for you

Advertisement