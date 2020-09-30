Meet Shilpashree AS, one of the seven unsung heroes of the pandemic who Bill Gates has appreciated

The COVID-19 pandemic has created unprecedented health and economic challenges for everyone across the globe. Frontline workers the world over are doing their best to ensure help reaches vulnerable people on time.

In a recent blog post, Bill Gates highlighted seven unsung heroes of the pandemic who are fighting this virus collectively with those lesser who are equipped. One such hero that the billionaire mentioned is Shilpashree AS from Bengaluru, Karnataka.

Meet Shilpashree A.S., one of the seven unsung heroes of pandemic from Bill Gates' blog (Source: https://www.gatesnotes.com/Health/7-unsung-heroes-of-the-pandemic)

Shilpashree is a COVID-19 tester in Bangalore and despite her job being extremely risky, she says, "I love this job. It brings me happiness."

Her day starts with a fixed routine -- don her PPE suit with a protective gown, goggles, latex gloves and mask, and head to the testing booth.

"It is hot and uncomfortable," she says as she spends hours wearing the protective gear and keeps herself locked in the booth, but it is one of the many hardships she is rather happy to bear.

The job is critical and one cannot risk even a shred of irresponsibility. (Image: Gatesnotes.com)

Inside her booth, which has two openings to let her arms reach out to patients, she performs nasal swab tests. With COVID-19 cases rising (about 70,589 until Tuesday), the queue is getting longer in the city.

When testing times are over, she inputs the test results into a centralised database.

(Image: Gatesnotes.com)

The challenges don't end for her despite a lengthy work day. She is not allowed to maintain any contact with her family, since the risk of others contracting the virus is high.

"I haven't yet seen my children or hugged them. It is like seeing a fruit from up-close but not eating it," she says. The only point of contact between her and her family is regular video calls.