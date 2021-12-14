Meet four COVID-19 vaccine scientists named ‘Heroes of the Year’ by Time

In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Time Magazine has extended its "Person of the Year" brand to include "Hero of the Year" recognition. The publication has awarded the Hero of the Year 2021 title to four vaccine scientists who developed the COVID-19 vaccine. They are -- Kizzmekia Corbett, Barney Graham, Katalin Kariko, and Drew Weissman.

Time has called them "miracle workers".

The magazine added while researchers across the globe worked tirelessly to create the vaccine , these four scientists were chosen for a breakthrough of singular importance. According to Time, the four researchers introduced an "innovative and highly effective vaccine platform based on mRNA".

Katalin Kariko

Daughter of a butcher, Kariko grew up under Communist rule in Hungary in the 1950s. She comes from a modest background and her family didn't even have running water or a refrigerator initially. Later in life, she completed her undergraduate studies in biology at the University of Szeged (in Hungary), where she first learned about RNA. In 1989, Kariko moved to the University of Pennsylvania. She has been researching RNA ever since.

Drew Weissman

Born in the late 1950s, Weissman is an immunologist and physician. Weissman grew up in Lexington, Massachusetts, and performed his graduate work in immunology and microbiology at Boston University. In 1997, Weissman moved to the University of Pennsylvania. There he met Kariko and discussed various aspects of RNA research with her. Over the next decade, Weissman and Kariko developed nearly 100 percent effective vaccines to protect lab animals from diseases like norovirus, influenza, HIV, hepatitis, and Zika.

Barney Graham

Barney Graham is an immunologist, virologist, and clinical trials physician. He grew up in Paola city of Kansas and completed his PhD in Microbiology and Immunology from Vanderbilt University in 1991. Later, in 1997, Graham was made the deputy director of the newly created Vaccine Research Center of the US National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases. Earlier, this year, he was given the Albany Medical Center Prize, second-highest value prize in medicine and biomedical research in the United States.

Kizzmekia Corbett