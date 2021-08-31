Medtronic emphasizes on the important ‘Role of R&D in MedTech’ to drive innovation

Although still relatively small, the market for medical technology (MedTech) in India is rapidly expanding. In fact, in recent times, the Indian MedTech industry has achieved several significant successes and R&D has been the mainstay for these accomplishments.

Against this backdrop, Medtronic a global leader in medical technology and the largest MedTech company in the world, with a presence in India since 1979, has decided to invest Rs 1200 crore towards scaling up and expanding its current R&D centre in India. With this, the Medtronic Engineering and Innovation Centre (MEIC), based in Hyderabad, will become the largest a state-of-the-art engineering and innovation R&D centre, outside the US.

Madan Krishnan, VP & MD, Medtronic India said, “In recent years, Medtronic has been spending over USD 2.3 billion globally on R&D. Our decision to increase our investment in India is a clear vote of confidence for India and its capabilities.”

With over 2000 employees in India, two training centres and two R&D centres, in Hyderabad and Bengaluru, Medtronic has been leveraging India’s unique strengths and its large talent pool to accelerate R&D globalisation and innovation.

Mani Prakash, VP, Enterprise R&D, Medtronic, explains, “Innovation is a critical part of Medtronic. It is core to the patient-centric solutions that we create. With the talent and capabilities that are available across India, especially in the fields of science and technology, our presence here is crucial. We have enjoyed good relationships with both the central and state governments and been supported by their policy environment. All this, combined with the number of patients that we can serve here makes India a perfect place for us to be and expand and create devices for India and for the world.”

India offers a unique blend of massive market opportunity, technical competency, cost efficiency, proactive government support and a highly skilled workforce for companies setting up their R&D centres. While MEIC has been around since 2011, the additional investment, which is planned over a period of five years, will provide a big boost to Telangana’s MedTech ecosystem too.

“Medtronic’s footprint in Hyderabad serves as a testimony to Hyderabad’s growing R&D prowess,” asserts KT Rama Rao, Minister for Industry & Commerce & IT, Minister for Municipal Administration & Urban Development. “We are fully committed to positioning India and Hyderabad on the global map as a leader in medical devices development and manufacturing, as we are on the path to realising our vision to growing the life-sciences industry to over 100 billion by 2030.”

Medtronic has been improving the lives and health of millions of people every year with innovative therapy, services and solutions. With a mission to alleviate pain, restore health and extend lives, and the belief that technology can play an even greater role in improving people’s lives, Medtronic continues to drive progress and innovation with powerful solutions and economic value. The 1.5 lakh sq. ft. MEIC facility will create synergies by supporting Medtronic’s businesses globally in the areas of software development and testing, automation, mechanical design, analysis and hardware. It will also bring renewed focus on various therapeutic areas like respiratory intervention, patient monitoring and digital health, surgical robotics, electro surgical generators, cardio vascular and navigation in neurosciences, amongst others.

Divya Prakash Joshi, Senior Director & Site Leader, MEIC, “The centre collaborates and partners with different operating units of Medtronic. It’s a very important enterprise asset of Medtronic and we have a multi-pronged talent strategy as we ramp up in terms of headcount as well as competencies and skillsets.”

Chairman & CEO of Medtronic, Geoff Martha, shares, “The journey for Medtronic has been very long and fulfilling. We have made some significant contributions to healthcare around the world. And it’s time now for Medtronic to increase our investment in MEIC because the team has proven itself.” He adds that the company has a stated goal to be the undisputed healthcare technology leader and the people at MEIC will be a big part of this mission. “I couldn’t be more proud of the commitment that we are making to MEIC and India and I’m really excited about the future,” he concludes.

Healthcare is changing faster in India than almost anywhere in the world. These are currently very exciting times as fundamental shifts that are taking place will change how patients receive care. Medtronic is moving boldly to stay ahead with products and services that lead to superior outcomes that help people lead productive lives through MedTech. Being a sunrise industry in India, there are significant opportunities for the industry to contribute to healthcare as technology will enable the country to leapfrog along the wellness continuum to deliver better outcomes and greater productivity to the economy, while generating significant knowledge-based jobs and driving economic growth and resurgence.

This is a partnered post.