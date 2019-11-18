Business
Medikabazaar raises Rs 112 crore to fund expansion
Updated : November 18, 2019 04:33 PM IST
Medikabazaar on Monday said it has raised Rs 112 crore from a clutch of investors from Belgium, Japan and India with an eye on business expansion.
The four-year-old company is targeting for a five times jump in revenues to touch $100 million by the end of the current financial year.
The Series B funding round was led by healthcare—centric VC firm, Health Quad, Belgian group Ackermans and van Haaren, Japanese investors Rebright Partners and Toppan Printing Co.
