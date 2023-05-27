Medicine Box — Is one glass of wine a day good for health?

The WHO in its report published earlier this year looks to bust the view that one glass of red wine a day is good for the heart. According to the WHO, no level of alcohol consumption is safe for our health.

The Republic of Ireland is set to introduce health warning labels on alcohol products. While the new regulation will not come into place until 2026, it is important to highlight that Ireland is the first country to warn against alcohol consumption.

Labelling will warn consumers about the risks of drinking alcohol, provide information about the calories it contains and the amount of alcohol present in the drink. The warning will include dangers of drinking during pregnancy and cancer risks associated with alcohol consumption.

It’s important to note that India is one of the fastest growing markets for alcohol, the health repercussions of which we should watch. As of 2020, the size was estimated at $52.5 billion is expected to grow close to seven percent on CAGR basis by 2023. The number of people consuming alcohol increased from around 22 crore in 2015 to nearly 30 crore in 2018 and is projected to rise to close to 40 crore by 2030.

So, back to the health warnings on alcohol products – it brings up the question on how harmful is alcohol? There are different viewpoints on it.

For example, the World Health Organization (WHO) in its report published earlier this year looks to bust the view that one glass of red wine a day is good for the heart. According to the WHO, no level of alcohol consumption is safe for health, no matter how expensive or well distilled it is. Even light or moderate consumption, according to the WHO, is considered a risk.

WHO describes alcohol as a toxic, psychoactive and dependence producing substance. It, in fact, joins the ranks of tobacco and radiation as being a Grade 1 carcinogen or cancer causing substance, according to the International Agency for Research on Cancer. Other diseases linked to alcohol consumption include heart disease, nerve damage, and mental health issues such as depression and dementia and not to mention liver damage, the organ which is used to flush out alcohol from the body.

So is there any safe amount? WHO doesn’t think there is any safe level. The risk starts from the first drop. Hence, according to the health agency, the less you drink the safer it is. Several experts, however, are of the opinion that the amount of alcohol one drinks is important and not the kind of alcohol. Yes, once in a while a little too much alcohol won’t have lasting damage but the problem arises if one drinks either consistently. For example, two drinks a day consistently increases the risk of liver damage or is one drinks heavily regularly. Drinking heavily regularly is defined as around more than four drinks a day or 14-15 a week for men or more than three drinks a day for women or 7-8 per week.

So the answer it seems lies somewhere in the middle. Mayo Clinic, for example, says if you are a light to moderate drinker and healthy otherwise, you can continue to do so but only if done responsibly. The important point to remember is that any amount of alcohol can cause liver damage but the level of damage may vary based on factors such as amount, frequency along with factors such as underlying conditions