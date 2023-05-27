Medicine Box — Is one glass of wine a day good for health?

The WHO in its report published earlier this year looks to bust the view that one glass of red wine a day is good for the heart. According to the WHO, no level of alcohol consumption is safe for our health.

The Republic of Ireland is set to introduce health warning labels on alcohol products. While the new regulation will not come into place until 2026, it is important to highlight that Ireland is the first country to warn against alcohol consumption.

Labelling will warn consumers about the risks of drinking alcohol, provide information about the calories it contains and the amount of alcohol present in the drink. The warning will include dangers of drinking during pregnancy and cancer risks associated with alcohol consumption.

It’s important to note that India is one of the fastest growing markets for alcohol, the health repercussions of which we should watch. As of 2020, the size was estimated at $52.5 billion is expected to grow close to seven percent on CAGR basis by 2023. The number of people consuming alcohol increased from around 22 crore in 2015 to nearly 30 crore in 2018 and is projected to rise to close to 40 crore by 2030.