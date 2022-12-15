Homehealthcare news

There has been an 87% increase in MBBS seats in eight years, says Union health minister

There has been an 87% increase in MBBS seats in eight years, says Union health minister

2 Min(s) Read

By CNBCTV18.com Dec 15, 2022 6:30:41 PM IST (Published)

The Union health minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Thursday asserted the government's commitment towards improving access to quality education for the younger generation. 

[object Object]

Recommended Articles

View All

Over a dozen acid attack cases reported per month in 2021 — Know about the laws and where the problem lies

IST5 Min(s) Read

Explained: How will the new Maharashtra panel on inter-faith and inter-caste marriages help women?

IST2 Min(s) Read

Government on track to achieve lower inflation, says Chief Economic Adviser

IST2 Min(s) Read

How insurance industry is adopting chatbots and conversational messaging

IST4 Min(s) Read

[object Object]

[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

Mansukh MandaviyaMedical CollegesUnion Health Minister

Next Article

Cough syrups that allegedly killed 66 kids in Gambia found to be of standard quality: Govt