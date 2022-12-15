English
medical students in india 87 percent rise in mbbs seats minister mansukh mandaviya

There has been an 87% increase in MBBS seats in eight years, says Union health minister
By CNBCTV18.com Dec 15, 2022 6:30:41 PM IST (Published)

The Union health minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Thursday asserted the government's commitment towards improving access to quality education for the younger generation. 

There has been a significant increase of 87 percent in MBBS seats and a massive 105 percent rise in PG seats in the last eight years, Union health minister Mansukh Mandaviya said.

The health minister on Thursday asserted the government's commitment towards improving access to quality education for the younger generation.
He said that since 2014, there has been a "remarkable 96 percent increase in the number of government medical colleges (GMC) alone and a 42 percent rise in the private sector".
The health minister said the government is focused on "preserving and training our talent pool of medical workforce".
He said 22 new All India Institute Of Medical Science (AIIMS) and projects for the upgradation of 75 government medical colleges have been taken up under the PMSSY. The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) was introduced with the philosophy of "one country, one examination, one merit", he said.
MBBS admissions to all the AIIMS and other institutes of national importance will continue to be through NEET with the proposal for a separate entrance test for such institutes being rejected at the recently held governing body meeting of the AIIMS.
Meanwhile, earlier this month it was reported that the many of the medical students, who were evacuated from Ukraine after Russia invaded the country in February, have returned because they have been unable to secure a transfer to any other university, or complete their course remotely.
According to government data, out of the 15,783 students who returned from Ukraine, 640 have gone back. A notification by the National Medical Commission says students can continue their education under the academic mobility programme by studying in partner universities in different countries. Nearly 170 students have been granted admission under this scheme. The remaining 14,973 have opted for online classes, citing problems with the mobility programme.
Also Read: Apollo Hospitals targeting occupancy level of 70%, says Suneeta Reddy
