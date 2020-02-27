Healthcare Medical devices industry looks for consultative process and a transition roadmap for new regulations Updated : February 27, 2020 11:18 PM IST Kotadia, whose company was one of a large beneficiary of stent price caps, says India is well within India’s right to do price control of medical devices. While Krishnan of Medtronics said unilateral price controls can damage the whole balance of the industry and players, capping trade margins is a transparent way for price control. Kotadia says the Make in India program should talk about servicing global markets from India and not only focus on the local market.