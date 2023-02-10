Medical College in Kanpur restores vision of 4 patients using stem cell transplant

The research on the stem cell transplant was undertaken by Prof Parvez Khan, Head of Ophthalmology at GSVM. Following the success of the procedure, a detailed report of the research has been shared with the ICMR.

In a major breakthrough for the visually challenged, doctors at Kanpur’s Ganesh Shankar Vidyarthi Memorial (GSVM) Medical College have claimed that they managed to restore the vision of four patients by using stem cell transplants. This vision restoration procedure is reportedly the first-of-its-kind in India. The Ophthalmology Department of GSVM Medical College used stem cells harvested from the placenta to restore the vision of these patients, IndiaToday reported. Following the success of the procedure, a detailed report of the four-month research has been shared with the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

While further research is needed, this is the first case of stem cell therapy being used to restore the vision of blind patients in the country. The doctors have asked the central government for a grant to create additional facilities to conduct more research in the area.

The research was undertaken by Prof Parvez Khan, Head of Ophthalmology at GSVM, after being advised by the principal of GSVM Medical College, Sanjay Kala. Prof Khan began researching stem cell extraction from the residue of placentas in July 2022. He then studied how to transplant the extracted stem cells into the retina of patients. All four patients who underwent the procedure had successful vision restoration, Prof Khan told ABP News and added that there had been a complication in one of the procedures but the operation was a success.

Stem cells are essentially the building blocks of life as these cells are responsible for the creation of various specialised cells and tissues in the human body. These cells are responsible for the creation of the baby inside the womb. The placenta residue and the umbilical cord are densely packed with different types of stem cells. These cells when transplanted under the correct stimuli can trigger the creation of new cells. Research into stem cell therapy is on in many parts of the world, with some countries even offering stem cell vision therapy to patients.