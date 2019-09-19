#NRC#EconomicRelief#AutoWoes
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Healthcare
Healthcare

Meddo, iKure Techsoft and ASG Hospitals: Three healthcare funding deals in one day

Updated : September 19, 2019 12:28 PM IST

Meddo, a Gurugram-based health tech startup, raised $3 million in a pre-series A funding.
iKure Techsoft, founded by Sanjay Santra, is focused on primary health, prevention, wellness services to rural, semi-urban and urban areas.
Within healthcare, the health tech space currently consists of over 5000 startups, having raised more than $500 million since 2014.
Meddo, iKure Techsoft and ASG Hospitals: Three healthcare funding deals in one day
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

This investment strategy of Bill Gates earned him Rs 1.2 lakh crore this year

This investment strategy of Bill Gates earned him Rs 1.2 lakh crore this year

This firm turned Rs 1 lakh investment to Rs 2.8 crore in 10 years

This firm turned Rs 1 lakh investment to Rs 2.8 crore in 10 years

Axis Bank looks to raise $1.5-2 billion via equity issuance

Axis Bank looks to raise $1.5-2 billion via equity issuance

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV