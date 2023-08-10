Medanta, DLF to develop a 400 bed multi-specialty hospital in Delhi

As per the press release, DLF will be a strategic investor in the project whereas Medanta will have the operational control.

One of India's prominent private multi-speciality tertiary care provider, Global Health Limited (Medanta) and leading real estate developer, DLF Group, on Thursday announced their partnership to launch a 400-bed multi-super specialty hospital. To implement their upcoming project in Delhi’s Greater Kailash -I, a new company will be formed with both entities having equal shareholding.

“The super speciality hospital is slated to provide cutting-edge medical and surgical interventions in over 20 super specialities, including Cardiac sciences, Neurosciences, Orthopaedics, Kidney, Liver, Lung and Heart Transplants, Gastroenterology and Chest Surgery. The facility will also have a Comprehensive Cancer Care unit, offering end-to-end oncology treatments under one roof.”