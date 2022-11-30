English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv
 Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

Homehealthcare News

Measles outbreak in Kerala: 160 cases registered in Malappuram, parents urged to get children vaccinated

Measles outbreak in Kerala: 160 cases registered in Malappuram, parents urged to get children vaccinated

Measles outbreak in Kerala: 160 cases registered in Malappuram, parents urged to get children vaccinated
Read Time
2 Min(s) Read
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com Nov 30, 2022 4:14:12 PM IST (Published)

Measles also known as 'ancham pani' in local parlance, mainly affects children aged between 9 months and 5 years.

Kerala is witnessing a measles outbreak with over 160 registered cases so far from Malappuram district alone. State health minister Veena George said that adequate action is being taken against the outbreak while the Kerala Government has asked parents to ensure measles vaccination of their children without fail. No casualties have been reported in the state so far.

Recommended Articles

View All
China COVID protest: Xi Jinping can't blame the protesters — the world will be watching

China COVID protest: Xi Jinping can't blame the protesters — the world will be watching

IST9 Min(s) Read

The insurance coverage and cost for EVs differs from fueled vehicles — here's why

The insurance coverage and cost for EVs differs from fueled vehicles — here's why

IST3 Min(s) Read

Here’s why 2022 has been a very different year for two of India’s biggest AC makers

Here’s why 2022 has been a very different year for two of India’s biggest AC makers

IST5 Min(s) Read

Layoffs — how they affected H-1B visa holders and what options they have

Layoffs — how they affected H-1B visa holders and what options they have

IST6 Min(s) Read


Measles also known as ancham pani in local parlance, mainly affects children aged between 9 months and 5 years. It may affect teenagers and adults as well. The Union Health Ministry on Wednesday asked states to consider administering an additional dose of measles and rubella vaccines (MR vaccine) to all children of the vulnerable age group in the affected areas.
Veena George said the department is taking stringent measures for the prevention of the disease and an Additional Director (public health) has been sent to Malappuram for coordinating preventive measures.
Adequate amounts of MR vaccine and Vitamin A syrup have been made available in the district, she added.
ALSO READ:
Maharashtra reports 717 measles cases so far this year, Mumbai worst-affected
The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has also deployed an expert team to investigate the measles outbreak in Kerala. The team is likely to meet the Health Secretary today after their visit to Malappuram, India Today reported.
Apart from Malappuram, the Centre has sent high-level teams to Ranchi and Ahmedabad to assess and manage the increase in the number of measles cases in these cities.
The number of measles cases in Maharashtra since the start of the year has reached 717, including 303 in Mumbai, the state health department said.
ALSO READ: New Alzheimer's drug found effective in reducing cognitive decline, claims study
(Edited by : Sudarsanan Mani)
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

Keralameasles outbreakmeasles-mumps-rubella (MMR) vaccineMMR II vaccineThe Union Health Ministry

Next Article

New Alzheimer's drug found effective in reducing cognitive decline, claims study

Shows

View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CompanyPriceChng%Chng