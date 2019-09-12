Business
MDH sambhar masala taken off US shelves after FDA finds salmonella contamination
Updated : September 12, 2019 01:04 PM IST
The contaminated lot ofÂ MDH's sambhar powder was distributed in some northern Californian stores.
The salmonella bacteria can cause serious and severe infections, especially in children or elderly people and others with weak immune system.
