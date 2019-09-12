TOP NEWS »

#NRC#EconomicRelief#AutoWoes
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Healthcare
Business

MDH sambhar masala taken off US shelves after FDA finds salmonella contamination

Updated : September 12, 2019 01:04 PM IST

The contaminated lot ofÂ MDH's sambhar powder was distributed in some northern Californian stores.
The salmonella bacteria can cause serious and severe infections, especially in children or elderly people and others with weak immune system.
MDH sambhar masala taken off US shelves after FDA finds salmonella contamination
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

Essel Group completes 1st tranche of stake sale in Zee Entertainment

Essel Group completes 1st tranche of stake sale in Zee Entertainment

On a high! These 2 AMCs rally 75% in just 9 months; should you buy now?

On a high! These 2 AMCs rally 75% in just 9 months; should you buy now?

Apple to launch video service from November 1 for $5 a month

Apple to launch video service from November 1 for $5 a month

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV