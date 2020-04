It would be difficult to procure kits and required PPEs if testing is free, said Ashutosh Raghuvanshi, MD & CEO of Fortis Healthcare in an interaction with CNBC TV-18. To battle coronavirus, SRL Diagnostics has started its drive through testing at three centres in Mumbai. Tests done at the facilities are free of cost for everybody as per a recent Supreme Court judgement.

"If we are not going to be compensated, we may not have the ability to procure the kits and the PPE which is required and that will limit the number of tests," Raghuvanshi said.

"We have continued to do the testing as much as possible without charging because of the need of the hour. We understand our responsibility and I believe that the court and the government will have to come up with the solution," he further said.

"We have opened almost four drive in centres, we are doing home collections, and we are doing collections from various centres in major cities as well. The government has to step up and support the private labs," he added.

When asked what is the kind of loss that private labs would see because of free testing he said, “I would not be able to give the exact number right now, but we have continued to perform the test as many kits are available to us."