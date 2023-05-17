English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV
BannerBanner

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homehealthcare NewsMax Healthcare predicts boost in medical tourism thanks to government support

Max Healthcare predicts boost in medical tourism thanks to government support

Profile image
By Sonia Shenoy   | Nigel D'Souza   | Prashant Nair   May 17, 2023 4:59 PM IST (Published)
Mini

In an interview with CNBC-TV18, Abhay Soi, CMD of Max Healthcare Institute, said that he is optimistic regarding the government's role in aiding medical tourism, adding that the government's initiatives are set to pave the way for a thriving medical tourism industry in the country, benefiting patients, healthcare professionals, and the overall economy.

healthcare | May 17, 2023 4:59 PM IST
With the positive impact of government support on medical tourism in India, the healthcare sector can become a significant contributor to the country's economy. By attracting patients from abroad, India has the potential to generate substantial revenue and create employment opportunities for thousands of healthcare professionals.

In an interview with CNBC-TV18, Abhay Soi, CMD of Max Healthcare Institute, said that he is optimistic regarding the government's role in aiding medical tourism, adding that the government's initiatives are set to pave the way for a thriving medical tourism industry in the country, benefiting patients, healthcare professionals, and the overall economy.
He said, “You will see great growth in the short run, but you are going to see phenomenal growth in the medium term with Heal in India and all the support that we are getting from the government, it is going to pay off in spades.”
Also Read | What companies must do to improve maternity health cover in India
Soi expressed his gratitude to the government for recognising the potential of medical tourism and providing the necessary support. He believes that this will enable India to establish itself as a preferred destination for international patients seeking high-quality medical care.
Also Read | The Medicine Box | Here’s why hospitals are bullish on the prospect of medical tourism
Talking about ambitious expansion plans, Soi said that within the next six months, they expect to add another 300 beds to their facilities. This move will not only enhance the hospital's capacity to serve more patients but will also provide an additional boost to medical tourism in India.
Max Healthcare Institute is renowned for its state-of-the-art infrastructure, advanced medical technology, and highly skilled team of doctors and specialists. With the upcoming addition of 300 beds, they aim to further strengthen their position as a leading healthcare provider in the country.
For more details, watch the accompanying video
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!
Tags

Recommended Articles

View All
Health that Matters: Lupin Digital Health CEO on the role of emerging technologies in scaling healthcare through digital therapeutics

Health that Matters: Lupin Digital Health CEO on the role of emerging technologies in scaling healthcare through digital therapeutics

May 17, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read

Elon Musk says work-from-home is a moral issue and wants Tesla, Twitter and SpaceX employees to be in office

Elon Musk says work-from-home is a moral issue and wants Tesla, Twitter and SpaceX employees to be in office

May 17, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read

Being Agrarian: El Nino impact—here's how Indian agriculture sector can battle it out

Being Agrarian: El Nino impact—here's how Indian agriculture sector can battle it out

May 16, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read

Legal Digest: Look, a Power of Attorney holder is a service provider and liable to pay GST

Legal Digest: Look, a Power of Attorney holder is a service provider and liable to pay GST

May 16, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read

View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CompanyPriceChng%Chng
X