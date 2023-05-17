Max Healthcare predicts boost in medical tourism thanks to government support

With the positive impact of government support on medical tourism in India, the healthcare sector can become a significant contributor to the country's economy. By attracting patients from abroad, India has the potential to generate substantial revenue and create employment opportunities for thousands of healthcare professionals.

In an interview with CNBC-TV18, Abhay Soi, CMD of Max Healthcare Institute, said that he is optimistic regarding the government's role in aiding medical tourism, adding that the government's initiatives are set to pave the way for a thriving medical tourism industry in the country, benefiting patients, healthcare professionals, and the overall economy.

He said, “You will see great growth in the short run, but you are going to see phenomenal growth in the medium term with Heal in India and all the support that we are getting from the government, it is going to pay off in spades.”

Soi expressed his gratitude to the government for recognising the potential of medical tourism and providing the necessary support. He believes that this will enable India to establish itself as a preferred destination for international patients seeking high-quality medical care.

Talking about ambitious expansion plans, Soi said that within the next six months, they expect to add another 300 beds to their facilities. This move will not only enhance the hospital's capacity to serve more patients but will also provide an additional boost to medical tourism in India.

Max Healthcare Institute is renowned for its state-of-the-art infrastructure, advanced medical technology, and highly skilled team of doctors and specialists. With the upcoming addition of 300 beds, they aim to further strengthen their position as a leading healthcare provider in the country.

