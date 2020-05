The Chennai Corporation has released a comprehensive set of rules that will govern the city’s long walk to normalcy, once the nationwide lockdown is lifted. At present, the city lies in a 'red' zone, which means stringent lockdown measures will continue to apply. However, given that public and private sector offices will be allowed to run with 33 percent strength, even for districts in the 'red' zone, these rules will apply to Chennai’s offices.

The corporation has mandated disinfection with 1 percent hypochlorite and 2.5 percent Lyzol every two hours. All employees attending work will mandatorily have to maintain a distance of two metres, at all times, with fellow employees.

All employees and visitors will have to wear face masks while present within the office premises, while the onus lies on the office in question to ensure availability of sanitizer at the entrance of the office and frequent use of the same by employees and visitors on entry. All offices are mandated to have a washing facility with sanitizer.

The Chennai Corporation has said that any violation to these rules will result in the establishment or office in question being sealed and having operating licenses cancelled. Defaulters could end up paying a fine of Rs 100.