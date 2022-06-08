Masks must for fliers, DGCA says violators can now be deboarded after warnings

Cross
healthcare News

By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Published)
The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has also directed airports to provide hand sanitisers and dispensers at prominent places in the terminal and told airport directors to increase surveillance for COVID-appropriate behaviour.

Wearing masks at airports and while travelling in airlines is now mandatory for flyers. The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) directed airlines on June 8 to implement strict COVID-19 norms and ensure that passengers wear face masks properly throughout the journey.

As per fresh guidelines, airlines need to make regular announcements on COVID-19 appropriate behaviour. "If a passenger does not adhere to COVID-19 appropriate behaviour, then airlines can deboard a passenger if need be," DGCA said.

"Passenger can also be treated as an unruly passenger for not wearing a mask after repeated warnings," the civil aviation body said.

In its direction to airports, DGCA said the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) and police must ensure that no one is allowed to enter the airport without a mask.

"Airport directors (need) to increase airport announcements and surveillance for COVID-19 appropriate behaviour," the DGCA said in its statement.

Airports have also been directed to provide hand sanitisers and dispensers at prominent places in the terminal.

The DGCA's statement came days after the Delhi High Court issued an order calling for strict implementation of mask-wearing on flights and at airports.

(Edited by : Akriti Anand)
