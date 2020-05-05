  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Healthcare
Healthcare

Masked and standing apart, the world tiptoes out of lockdown

Updated : May 05, 2020 08:55 AM IST

Italy, among the world's hardest-hit countries, allowed about 4.5 million people to return to work after nearly two months at home. Construction work can resume and relatives can reunite.
In the United States, which has the world's highest total of infections and deaths, at almost 1.2 million and 68,000 respectively, Ohio and other states were easing more curbs on businesses.
The global economy is expected to suffer its steepest contraction on record.
Masked and standing apart, the world tiptoes out of lockdown

You May Also Like

Karnataka sees liquor sales worth Rs 45 crore on day 1 as wine shops open

Karnataka sees liquor sales worth Rs 45 crore on day 1 as wine shops open

Dubai Expo 2020 world’s fair postponed to October 1, 2021

Dubai Expo 2020 world’s fair postponed to October 1, 2021

Expect Q1 to be a washout going by early indications: Asian Paints MD and CEO

Expect Q1 to be a washout going by early indications: Asian Paints MD and CEO

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement