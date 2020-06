Automaker Maruti Suzuki on Thursday unveiled a new range of 'Health and Hygiene', genuine accessories for car and personal care. The new products caters to the customer demands amidst the ongoing pandemic, the company said in the release.

"The COVID-19 pandemic has created new customer requirements. At Maruti Suzuki, it has always been an endeavour to cater to the customer needs by introducing the latest innovations. ‘Health and Hygiene’ range of accessories is formulated to meet the customer’s need for safety, sanitisation and hygiene," the company said.

Coming at an affordable price range of Rs 10 to 650, the products are bifurcated into PPE and car care items. The former includes a 3 ply-face mask, protective goggles, shoe cover, hand gloves and face shield visor. The face mask is certified by QCS and Sitra labs for health and safety standards. The MSGA car care items include an interior cleaner and car cabin protective partition.

The company said the products are made of customer-friendly materials and can be effectively and efficiently used at all vehicle touch points. It also added that most accessories are eco-friendly, disposable, durable, transparent, lightweight and easy to install.