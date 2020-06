Marksans Pharma on Monday said it is recalling 11,279 bottles of diabetes drug Metformin extended release tablets due to presence of a cancer causing contaminant.

The company has issued voluntary recall of one batch of Metformin extended release tablets (USP 500 mg) due to detection of NDMA (N-nitrosodimethylamine), Marksans Pharma said in a regulatory filing.

The recalled batch contains 11,279 bottles, it added.

