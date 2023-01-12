WHO warning: Don't use Marion Biotech cough syrups for children linked to 19 deaths in Uzbekistan

The WHO said the laboratory analysis found that Marion Biotech's cough syrups "contained unacceptable amounts of diethylene glycol and /or ethylene glycol as contaminants".

The World Health Organization (WHO) has recommended against using two cough syrups made by Noida-based Marion Biotech due to their "substandard" quality. "Two cough syrups made by India's Marion Biotech should not be used for children after the products were linked to 19 deaths in Uzbekistan," it said on Wednesday. These two products are AMBRONOL syrup and DOK-1 Max syrup.

According to Reuters, the WHO's statement came on Wednesday after an analysis by Uzbekistan’s health ministry. The global health body said the laboratory analysis found that both products "contained unacceptable amounts of diethylene glycol and /or ethylene glycol as contaminants ".

The syrups were administered in doses higher than the standard for children, either by their parents, who mistook it for an anti-cold remedy, or on the advice of pharmacists, revealed the analysis.

So far, Marion has not provided guarantees to WHO on the safety and quality of these products, the agency said.

The matter came to light after Uzbekistan alleged that 18 children had died in the country after consuming medicines manufactured by Marion Biotech. As per reports on a local Uzbek news website, the Uzbek government said 21 kids were hospitalised with acute respiratory diseases. It was said to be a side-effect of consuming the cough syrup Dok-One Max.

Following this, Marion Biotech was asked to stop all productions at its manufacturing facility in Noida. Citing the reason for this halt, sources told CNBTV-18, "Drug regulatory authorities from central and state governments found deviations from rules and regulations on manufacturing practices." Two rounds of inspections were also conducted at Marion Biotech.

This week, the Uttar Pradesh government suspended the manufacturing license of the company after it did not respond to the show cause notice sent by the state government.

Last week, the Uzbek state security service arrested four people in an investigation into the cough-syrup related deaths of 19 children.