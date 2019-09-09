#NRC#EconomicRelief#AutoWoes
Marginal improvements in Delhi hospitals in five years

Updated : September 09, 2019 05:00 PM IST

The Aam Aadmi Party had in its manifesto said it would give 30,000 more beds to the city after coming to power. Despite giving a major portion of its budget allocation to the health sector, the city government is offering just 11,353 beds to the national capital with close to three crore population.
