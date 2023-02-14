Marburg virus disease outbreak in Equatorial Guinea: What is it, what are the symptoms and treatment

The African country of Equatorial Guinea recorded its first outbreak of the rare Marburg virus disease (MVD). Following nine deaths in the country’s western provinces, preliminary tests identified the virus in one of the samples tested. About 16 people are suspected to have the disease. About 88 percent of all infected people with MVD die, according to the WHO.

Equatorial Guinean health authorities have begun to track people who may have come in contact with infected individuals. The authorities will provide care and help isolate those suspected of being infected with the disease.

The World Health Organisation (WHO), which has confirmed the outbreak, is mobilising health emergency experts in epidemiology, case management, infection prevention, laboratory and risk communication along with medical equipment to contain the outbreak.

“Thanks to the rapid and decisive action by the Equatorial Guinean authorities in confirming the disease, emergency response can get to full steam quickly so that we save lives and halt the virus as soon as possible,” said Dr Matshidiso Moeti, World Health Organisation Regional Director for Africa.

What is MVD?

Marburg virus disease (MVD) is a rare but severe and often fatal illness caused by the Marburg virus, a member of the filovirus family. Other members of the filovirus family include the virus that causes the deadly Ebola disease. About 88 percent of all infected people with MVD die, according to the WHO.

How does it spread?

The Marburg virus is primarily transmitted to people from fruit bats or from direct contact with bodily fluids of infected individuals or contaminated surfaces. Person-to-person transmission can occur through contact with blood, secretions, organs or other bodily fluids of infected people, and indirect contact with environments contaminated with such fluids. An infected person’s body is able to spread the virus even after death. Some of the bodily fluids that can contaminate others include urine, saliva, sweat, faeces, vomit, breast milk, amniotic fluid, and semen.

As a result, hospital staff, healthcare workers and family members who are taking care of sick individuals are at the highest risk of contracting the viral disease. The disease is extremely virulent and can spread with relative ease.

Symptoms

The onset of MVD is extremely fast with severe haemorrhagic symptoms presenting within seven days of infection. The first symptoms like malaise, fever, and body aches can present within a couple of days.

Here are the other common symptoms associated with the disease. If you are present in a region with an MVD outbreak and experience any of the symptoms, immediately inform healthcare authorities.

Sudden onset of high fever

Headache

Muscle aches

Fatigue

Nausea and vomiting

Diarrhoea

Chest pain

Sore throat

Skin rash

Bleeding from multiple orifices, such as eyes, nose, and gums

Prevention and treatment

There is no specific treatment for the Marburg virus disease. No specific antiviral medication or vaccine exists to treat or prevent MVD infections. Supportive care such as maintaining hydration, electrolyte balance, and blood pressure is important. Experimental treatments like antiviral drugs and blood transfusions have been used in some cases.

The best way to remain safe from the disease is by taking adequate preventive measures. Avoid contact with bats and other animals that may carry the virus. Taking precautions when caring for people with Marburg virus disease or handling their bodily fluids is important. Using protective clothing, such as gloves, gowns, masks, and goggles when in contact with potentially infected individuals can help stop the spread of the disease.