Several states across the country have expressed their inability to start vaccination for people in the age group of 18-44 years from May 1 due to the shortage in COVID-19 vaccine supply.

States are prioritising to fully immunise the population above 45 years of age with the limited stocks of the vaccine in order to protect the high-risk groups.

The Central government had announced the start of the Phase 3 vaccination drive from May 1 a few weeks ago.

However, many states have raised issues regarding the vaccination drive including the varied prices of the vaccine for states and the Centre and short supply of the vials.

Even as over 2 crore people between 18 and 44 years have registered, it is still not known when will they be inoculated.

Maharashtra

Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope announced on Wednesday that even though the state would be providing free vaccines to all adults, the drive is unlikely to start from May 1 due to a severe shortage of vaccines.

"We are all eager to know whether the vaccination will start from May 1. The answer is that the vaccination will not start from May 1. The reason is that (sufficient vaccines) are not available immediately with us today itself. We are going to vaccinate for free. But we will have to go about it with patience and sensibly", Rajesh Tope said.

Madhya Pradesh

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan announced on April 29 that the state would not start vaccinating people within the 18-44 age group from May 1 but will continue to vaccinate people above 45 years.

"On contacting the manufacturers of Covishield and Covaxin vaccines, we learnt they are unable to give us doses for those above 18 years of age on May 1. So the drive covering the young people won’t start on May 1,” he said.

Kerala

Kerala is going to prioritise the individuals who would be receiving the second dose of the vaccine due to the shortage of vials.

"There is no need to rush to COVID vaccination centres for this. The second dose of Covishield vaccine should be taken within 6-8 weeks and the Covaxin within 4-6 weeks. The list of those eligible to receive the second dose of vaccine at each vaccination centre will be available on the CoWIN portal. Accordingly, the managers of the vaccination centres will inform them with the help of ASHA workers and local bodies,” Kerala Health Minister KK Shailaja said to news agency ANI.

Delhi

The Delhi government has ordered 1.3 crore vaccines but state Health Minister Satyendra Jain is not sure about the arrival time and the quantity of the vaccines as the government has not yet received the schedule from the vaccine manufacturers.

"We have requested for procurement of vaccines from the respective companies. Despite all preparations being made, the availability of vaccines is inevitable for the inoculation to begin. As soon as these things are made clear and we receive the vaccines, we will let you know in a couple of days or so. We haven’t received the schedule from companies yet, which includes how many vials will reach on which dates,” Jain said.

Gujarat

Gujarat, despite making a large order of 2.5 crore doses already, Chief Minister Vijay Rupani said the state would be unable to open up inoculation for all adults due to the unavailability of vaccine stocks.

The state hopes that the first batch of vaccine deliveries would arrive in the next 15 days.

“Gujarat government will receive 2 crore doses of Covishield vaccine from Serum Institute of India and 50 lakh doses of Covaxin from Bharat Biotech. I request people above 18 years of age to take vaccines whenever we get the stock in the next 15 days”, CM Vijay Rupani said to ANI.

Punjab

Punjab has 2 lakh doses of Covishield from the Centre for the vaccination drive of healthcare, frontline workers and the population above 45 but the state is running short of Covaxin, Indian Express reported.

The state needs at least 2 lakh doses of Covaxin to provide the second dose to those beneficiaries who have already been vaccinated with its first dose. Husan Lal, principal secretary, health, said that 3.50 lakh doses of Covishield have been received recently from the central government (including 2 lakh doses received Wednesday) but the stock of Covaxin is nearly finished, the report mentioned.

Chhattisgarh

Chhattisgarh will be delaying its vaccination drive as the state does not have enough vaccines to inoculate all the residents from May 1. State Health Minister TS Singh Deo said, "We don't have sufficient vaccine doses to start vaccinations from May 1 for the 18-plus population. Even if we have 1 lakh doses how many people we can inoculate out of the total 1.20 crore population," ANI reported.

Karnataka

Karnataka had placed for 1 crore vaccines on April 22. The deliveries are expected to be made by the weekend to start vaccination by May 1 but it seems likely that the order will be delayed, the News Minute reported.

While the state doesn't yet have a vaccine shortage with nearly 3.5 lakh vaccines in stock, that number is nowhere enough to open up vaccination for all adults in the state.

Tamil Nadu

The Tamil Nadu government is also expecting similar delays, according to a report by the News Minute. The government had placed orders of 1.5 crore vaccines on April 28 but expects the deliveries to arrive only by June. The state will use its stock of over 5 lakh vaccines for the entire month of May.

Such shortages are perhaps to be expected as only two companies are manufacturing vaccines for India - Serum Institute of India and Bharat Biotech are producing Covishield and Covaxin respectively.