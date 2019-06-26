Many factors behind Bihar's deteriorating healthcare situation, says NITI Aayog

The deterioration of overall healthcare situation in Bihar is due to various factors including poor performance in checking fertility rates, worsening sex ratio, quality accreditation of public health facilities among others, stated the Niti Aayog in its second edition of Healthy States, Progressive India report. The crisis-hit state was the second-worst performer in the nation as it came at 20th position among larger states with only Uttar Pradesh behind it.

The report, released on Tuesday, comes in the wake of the ongoing encephalitis crisis in the state that has left over 150 children dead this month. A type of brain disease, encephalitis has afflicted Bihar for more than two decades.

Health experts have long been dumbfounded by the root of the encephalitis outbreak, commonly known as brain fever, in Bihar's Muzaffarpur district. Recent studies have suggested that natural toxins in lychees could harm undernourished children by blocking their ability to produce enough blood sugar, which can lead to death.

The report, which ranks states and union territories innovatively on their year-on-year incremental change in health outcomes and overall performance with respect to each other, focuses on measuring the overall and incremental improvement over a two-year period, i.e. 2016-17 and 2017-18. It has been prepared in collaboration with the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare with assistance from the World Bank.

Niti Aayog Vice-chairman Rajeev Kumar said the government is working with states to improve the health indicators. VK Paul, member of the NITI Aayog was quoted as saying to AIR News that the index helped states systematically assess their performance with respect to their past performances as well as other states which promoted competitive federalism.

Kerala tops the list

Kerala secured the top position in the overall rankings, followed by Andhra Pradesh and Maharashtra. In terms of incremental performance, Haryana, Rajasthan and Jharkhand came at the top for the heavy improvements in the sector since the last survey, while Chhatisgarh has seen the least improvement.