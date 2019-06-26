Business
Many factors behind Bihar's deteriorating healthcare situation, says NITI Aayog
Updated : June 26, 2019 02:42 PM IST
Kerala secured the top position in the overall rankings, followed by Andhra Pradesh and Maharashtra.
The report comes in the wake of the ongoing encephalitis crisis in Bihar that has left over 150 children dead.
Haryana, Rajasthan and Jharkhand top the chart for heavy improvements in the health sector.
