Mansukh Mandaviya urges states to expand vaccination coverage, says COVID-19 not over yet

Union Health Minister Dr Masukh Mandaviya on Monday urged states to focus on increasing COVID vaccination coverage of school-going children and precaution doses for the elderly. The minister said that COVID is not over yet and it is important to be alert and not forget COVID-appropriate behaviour (CAB).

"Let us accelerate our efforts to identify all beneficiaries in the 12-17 age group for the 1st and 2nd doses, so they can attend schools with the protection of the vaccine," Mandaviya said. He also urged states' health ministers to review the administration of precaution doses to 18-59 years age group with the private hospitals on a regular basis.

He asked states and union territories (UTs) to ensure that there is no wastage of COVID-19 vaccines . He said vaccines should be used on the basis of the "First Expiry First Out" principle, where doses that expire earlier should be used for vaccination first.

Mandaviya asked states and UTs to continue to strengthen the surveillance and focus on genome sequencing. He stated that the five-fold strategy of Test, track, treat, vaccination and adherence to COVID appropriate behavior (CAB) need to be continued and monitored by states and UTs.

With 8,084 new coronavirus infections being reported in a day, India's tally of COVID-19 cases rose to 4,32,30,101, while the daily positivity rate was over three percent after nearly four months, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Monday. The death toll climbed to 5,24,771 with 10 fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated.