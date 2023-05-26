Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya launches National Medical Device Policy 2023

The conference is aimed at establishing India as a cost-effective, high-quality manufacturing and innovation centre for the pharmaceuticals and medical device industry.

Minister of Health and Family Welfare Mansukh Mandaviya on Friday launched the National Medical Device Policy 2023 at an annual conference on Indian pharmaceuticals and medical devices in Delhi.

He also launched the Export Promotion Council for Medical Devices and the Scheme for Assistance to Medical Devices Clusters for Common Facilities (AMD-CF) and released six reports on pharmaceuticals and medical devices.

The Cabinet approved the National Medical Device Policy 2023 on April 26, but the policy and its official strategy document were officially released and unveiled by Mandaviya today.