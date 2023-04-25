English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homehealthcare NewsPanacea products have not been fully utilised, says Mankind Pharma MD as IPO subscription opens

Panacea products have not been fully utilised, says Mankind Pharma MD as IPO subscription opens

Profile image
By Sonia Shenoy   | Ekta Batra   | Prashant Nair   Apr 25, 2023 12:03 PM IST (Published)
Mini

Mankind Pharma, a leading domestic pharmaceutical and consumer health company, has hit the market with a pure offer for sale (OFS) worth Rs 4000 crore. The management spoke to CNBC-TV18 about the road ahead for the company.

healthcare | Apr 25, 2023 12:03 PM IST
Mankind Pharma believes that it can exploit the potential of Panacea's product portfolio to create a more comprehensive and diverse offering to its customers. The company acquired Panacea Biotec Pharma's formulations brands in February 2022. Rajeev Juneja, VC and MD of Mankind Pharma said this as the company's IPO subscription opened on Monday.

Recommended Articles

View All
WTO ruling on India's IT Agreement — key implications of this adverse verdict in a taxman's view

WTO ruling on India's IT Agreement — key implications of this adverse verdict in a taxman's view

Apr 25, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read

World Malaria Day: A preventable disease, but here's why the elimination remains a challenge

World Malaria Day: A preventable disease, but here's why the elimination remains a challenge

Apr 24, 2023 IST7 Min(s) Read

New US Ambassador to India — Eric Garcetti to pave the way for a stronger partnership

New US Ambassador to India — Eric Garcetti to pave the way for a stronger partnership

Apr 24, 2023 IST7 Min(s) Read

Earth Day: 10-year-old Prasiddhi Singh has already planted 1 lakh trees — and she’s just begun

Earth Day: 10-year-old Prasiddhi Singh has already planted 1 lakh trees — and she’s just begun

Apr 22, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read


“The gross margins of Panacea are more than Mankind and once the manufacturing is shifted in our factories, the gross margins will improve further. Therefore, keeping everything in mind, this is a fantastic acquisition and it’s an organization whose products are not properly utilized,” he said in an interview to CNBC-TV18.
Also Reda | Mankind Pharma raises Rs 1,298 crore via anchor book ahead of IPO
Talking about market performance, Juneja said that Mankind Pharma is doing well in both rural and metro markets. This is an excellent sign for the company as it shows that they have a broad customer base and are not overly reliant on any one market segment.
The company has already raised about Rs 1,300 crore from anchor investors and there is a 10 percent OFS of 4 crore shares. The issue size is huge, over Rs 4,110 crore. The total IPO is Rs 4,300 crore and opened today for subscription.
Also Reda | Mankind Pharma IPO to open on April 25, here's all you need to know
For more details, watch the accompanying video
Also, catch all the live updates on markets with CNBC-TV18.com's blog
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!
Tags
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CompanyPriceChng%Chng
X