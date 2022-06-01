Manipal Hospitals launches module aimed at better care for kids with windpipe issues

The Children’s Airway and Swallowing Centre (CASC) at Manipal Hospital has launched a Paediatric Airway & Tracheostomy Safety (PATS) module to ensure better care for children who underwent tracheostomy (hole made in the windpipe to clear airway obstruction).

The module, approved by the World Health Organisation (WHO), is a guide for medical professionals. A tracheostomy bypasses the airway obstruction and but maintaining it burdensome as it requires frequent suction toilet and the child stands the danger of losing his or her voice, a press release

"This results in the parents losing morale, and being financially stretched. They face various difficulties – logistically, financially and emotionally – in getting the child back to normal breathing and eating. Conventional hospitals lack the setup to effectively tackle this issue," the release said, explaining the need for the module. lesser time in hospitals and continue their recovery outside, i.e, at their homes.

Currently, the CASC has over 400 children on home ventilation services with excellent outcomes.