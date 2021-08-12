Malls, restaurants in Maharashtra say rule mandating fully COVID vaccinated staff impractical

The Maharashtra government on Wednesday allowed shopping malls, stores, and restaurants in the state to remain open till 10 pm on all days from August 15. This came amid mounting pressure from restaurant and mall associations that have been urging the state government to allow them to operate and for longer hours.

While malls and restaurants welcomed the move, they also raised concerns over some of the riders that the easing of COVID-19 curbs came with.

For malls and stores, the state government has mandated that all staff members need to be fully vaccinated and should have completed 14 days since the second dose . The same applies to customers coming to shopping malls as well.

Restaurants, too, will require their employees to be fully vaccinated with a gap of 14 days since the second dose.

Malls and restaurants have said that this is an impractical task.

Kumar Rajagopalan, CEO of Retailers Association of India, said most people working in malls and stores are in the age bracket of 20-45 years, and therefore are not yet eligible to get fully vaccinated yet. “When their eligibility has not been addressed, how can they resume their duties in malls? And how do malls resume operations without their people? We hope the government rethinks the conditions and modifies the order,” he said.

India opened up vaccination for the age group of 18-44 years on May 1, which was also followed by issues of a vaccine shortage. In Maharashtra, a majority of this age group was administered Covishield that requires a gap of a minimum of 84 days between two doses. This would mean that even those who were inoculated as soon as vaccination opened up, have only recently become eligible for a second dose.

Anurag Katriar, president of the National Restaurant Association of India (NRAI), said that the clause would mean many restaurants will have to shut down from August 15 since they may not have enough fully vaccinated employees, which he added, defeats the purpose of easing of restrictions, and is more draconian than existing conditions. He also pointed out that restaurants have anyway been functioning so far till 4pm with employees that have gotten one dose of the vaccine.

“We cannot have double vaccinated employees right now because of 84 days gap between doses plus 14 days post the second dose would mean that those who got vaccinated around 28th of April are the only ones eligible to work right now,” he added.

The NRAI will be writing to the state government today to raise concerns over the same.

Meanwhile, the Hotel and Restaurant Association of Western India (HRAWI) added that the government could have allowed restaurants to remain open till midnight since they’re anyway operating only at 50 percent capacity.

“Restaurants will now be able to make some business which was just impossible while operating until 4 pm. The industry, including owners and people employed in it, has suffered for over 16 months of income deprivation. We were hoping that since restaurants continue to operate at only 50 percent capacity, the government could have allowed us to remain open till midnight. However, the CM has kept his promise, and we welcome this move and expect more easing of restrictions shortly,” Sherry Bhatia, President, of HRAWI said.

The Maharashtra government on Friday also notified that local trains can be used by people who have taken both doses of the COVID vaccine and after 14 days from the second dose. Monthly and quarterly passes will be issued to people who have taken both doses of vaccine via online and offline process, and people found travelling without valid passes will be fined Rs 500.

However, all multiplexes, single-screen theatres will continue to remain shut till further orders.