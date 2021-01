Maldives will receive a consignment of Oxford Astrazeneca’s Covishield vaccine from India on Wednesday (January 20). It will be the first country to receive the vaccine from India.

The consignment will be sent in an Air India flight, which is scheduled to land around 2 pm at Velana International Airport, Malé.

India is providing the vaccine to the Maldives as a grant-in-aid. The vaccine, produced by Serum Institute of India, is being sent in numbers large enough to cover frontline health workers and senior citizens. With this, Maldives will become the recipient of the largest COVID-19 assistance among the countries in India’s neighbourhood. The assistance so far has included medicines, food items, training and financial assistance of about $250 million.

Maldives, an Indian Ocean atoll, has a population of about 4.5 lakhs. All regulatory approvals and permissions have been sought from the government of Maldives.

Past assistance to Maldives

In April 2020, under Operation Sanjeevani, Indian Air Force launched an 18-hour operation and airlifted 6.2 tonnes of essential medicines and hospital consumables from cities across the country, and delivered it to the Maldives.

Then under Mission Sagar, which was launched on May 10, 2020, Maldives was one of the countries to provide COVID-19 related assistance from India. The other countries that received the aid were Mauritius, Madagascar, Comoros and Seychelles. As part of this mission, India sent 600 tonnes of food items to the Maldives in INS Kesari.

According to a report in The Economic Times, India also plans to export 8.1 lakh doses of Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin to Oman, Mongolia, Myanmar, Bahrain, Mauritius, Philippines and Maldives. Serum Institute of India, too, will supply a few lakh doses of Covishield to Seychelles, Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Bhutan and Nepal.