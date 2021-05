Two districts in the state of Maharashtra -- Amravati and Buldhana -- continue to show a troubling increase in COVID-19 cases. This even after the state-imposed lockdown-like restrictions to contain the spread. Doctor Pradip Awate, State Surveillance Officer for Maharashtra shared his views.

There is a declining trend in the average daily cases in Maharashtra, it is almost 38 percent, he said.

“This declining trend is not uniform across the state. 20 districts including Pune are showing this declining trend but not only Amravati and Buldhana but near about 15 districts are showing an increase in average daily cases than the pre-lockdown period,” he added.

The epidemic curve of every district is different, which is the reason behind this non-uniformity, he shared.

“I do not think that there is an initiation of another surge that Maharashtra or other districts are displaying. For example, Pune city is not showing more cases but cases are more in Pune rural. Rural areas are now getting affected a bit late compared to urban local areas. This is not another surge, it is just shifting of the transmission from urban localities to rural localities,” Awate stated.

“We need to focus on the rural areas. We need to fine-tune our surveillance mechanism, our testing mechanism,” he said.