Maharashtra's COVID-19 death count climbs as state reconciles deaths from June 11-17

Maharashtra's overall COVID-19 fatalities have risen by 13,557 within a week to a total of 1,15,390 as the state undertakes a death data reconciliation exercise. For seven days in a row, the state's daily coronavirus death toll has spiked to over a thousand with the highest 2,771 deaths reported on June 15.

Cumulatively, the state has added over 13,000 deaths in the last seven days of which over 11,000 fatalities are backlog.

Among states, Maharashtra leads in the country in both an absolute number of COVID-19 cases and fatalities. As of Thursday, the state reported 10,107 cases and 1,236 deaths. In percentage terms, the state accounts for nearly 20 percent of India's total cases.

On June 14, the state reported the death toll at 2,771, out of which 2,288 was the backlog data and 483 was single-day fatalities. In the last one week, 2,467 is the number of deaths due to COVID-19, and 11,090 is the backlog data. The total figure stood at 13,557.

When compared to the country's daily record for a week, the backlog accounts for over 53 percent of deaths. The country's total death count stood at 20,844 for a week.

Earlier, Bihar reconciled its previous data of deaths due to the pandemic taking the number to 9,429. According to the department, which had till June 9 stated the number of deaths to be under 5,500, as many as 3,951 deaths have been added to the toll after verification.

As of Thursday, India recorded 67,208 new cases and the total tally rose to 2,97,00,313. The active cases declined to 8,26,740, the lowest after 71 days, according to the Union Health Ministry data. The COVID-19 death toll climbed to 3,81,903 with 2,330 fresh fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed. The national COVID-19 recovery rate has improved to 95.93 percent. The daily positivity rate was recorded 3.48 percent. It has been less than 5 percent for 10 consecutive days, the ministry said.