The Government of Maharashtra has released a detailed five-level unlock plan to be implemented from Monday as the second wave of COVID-19 infection slowly dissipates.

In the announcements that came late last night, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's office said relaxations would be implemented on the basis of positive rate and occupancy of oxygen beds in districts.

The CMO has divided districts into five levels and announced unlock guidelines accordingly:

Level-1: Districts with <5 percent positivity rate and <25 percent oxygen beds occupancy

Level-2: Districts with <5 percent positivity rate and 25-40 percent oxygen beds occupancy

Level-3: Districts with 10-20 percent positivity rate or >40 percent oxygen beds occupancy

Level-4: districts with 10-20 percent positivity rate or >60 percent oxygen beds occupancy

Level-5: Districts with >20 percent positivity rate and >75 percent oxygen beds occupancy

#MaharashtraUnlock | Shops, malls, theatres, restaurants can function without any restrictions in cities under level-1

Level-1

>> All essential, non-essential shops will function; no timing for opening/closing

>> Malls/theatres can function with 100 percent capacity

>> Regular timing for restaurants

>> Local trains can function but DMs can look at trends and put restrictions

>> Public places, open ground, parks, cycling can open

>> Private and govt offices can function with 100 percent capacity

>> All sports functions are allowed

>> No limitations on the number of people in gatherings, marriages, funerals, meetings

>> Construction, agri, e-comm, gym, salon, public transport activities will be regular

>> Inter-district travel allowed, but will require an e-pass if there’s a stoppage in level-5

>> Export units, including MSMEs, can function without any restrictions

>> All manufacturing units allowed to function

Level-2

>> All essential, non-essential shops will function; no timing for opening/closing

>> Malls/theatres can function with 50 percent capacity

>> Restaurants can function with 50 percent capacity

>> Local trains only for essentials; DMs can look at trends and put restrictions

>> Public places, open ground, parks, cycling can open

>> Private and govt offices can function with 100 percent capacity

>> Sports: 5 am-9 am, 5 pm-9 pm for indoor games; regular for outdoors

>> 50 percent capacity in gatherings, marriages, meetings; 100 percent in funerals

>> Construction, agri, e-comm, public transport activities will be regular

>> Gym, salon will work with 50 percent capacity

>> Inter-district travel allowed, but will require an e-pass if there’s a stoppage in level-5

>> Export units, including MSMEs, can function without any restrictions

>> All manufacturing units allowed to function

Level-3

>> Essential shops to function till 4 pm on all days

>> Non-essential shops will function till 4 pm on weekdays

>> Malls/theatres will remain closed

>> Restaurants with 50 percent capacity till 4 pm for dine-in; take-away after that

>> Local trains only for essentials; DMs can look at trends and put restrictions

>> Public places, open ground, parks, cycling from 5 am -9 am

>> Private and govt offices can function with 50 percent capacity; opening of private offices till 4 pm

>> Sports- 5 am-9 am, 6 pm-9 pm for outdoor games only

>> 50 percent capacity in gatherings; allowed till 4 pm on weekdays

>> 50 people in marriages, 20 in funerals, 50 percent capacity in meetings

>> Construction: only onsite labour till 4 pm; agri- till 4 pm

>> E-comm, public transport activities will be regular

>> Gym, salon with 50 percent capacity till 4 pm; ACs not allowed

>> Inter-district travel allowed, but will require an e-pass if there’s a stoppage in level-5

>> Export units, including MSMEs, can function without any restrictions

>> Regular functioning of essential manufacturing units; non-essentials with 50 percent staff and transport bubble

Level-4

>> Essential shops to function till 4 pm on all days

>> Non-essential shops will remain closed

>> Malls/theatres will remain closed

>> Restaurants allowed only for take-away

>> Local trains restricted for essentials

>> Public places, open ground, parks, cycling from 5 am-9 am on weekdays

>> Private offices under exemption allowed; capacity for govt and private at 25 percent

>> sports- 5 am-9 am for outdoor games only on weekdays

>> No gatherings allowed; 25 people in marriages, 20 in funerals allowed

>> 50 percent capacity in meetings

>> Construction: only onsite labour; agri- till 4 pm on weekdays

>> E-comm activities allowed only for essentials

>> Public transport with 50 percent without standing

>> Gym, salon with 50 percent capacity till 4 pm for only vaccinated customers

>> Inter-district travel allowed, but will require e-pass if there’s a stoppage in level-5

>> Export units, including MSMEs, can function without any restrictions

>> Regular functioning of essential manufacturing units with 50 percent staff and transport bubble

>> Non-essential manufacturing units with 50 percent staff and isolation bubble

Level-5

>> Essential shops to function till 4 pm on weekdays; closed on weekends except medical

>> Non-essential shops will remain closed

>> Malls/theatres will remain closed

>> Restaurants allowed only for home delivery, no visiting

>> Local trains only for medical personnel

>> Public places, open ground, parks, cycling will be closed

>> Private offices under exemption allowed; capacity for govt and private at 15 percent

>> No sports activities allowed

>> No gatherings allowed; only family in marriages, 20 in funerals allowed

>> Only online meetings

>> Construction: only onsite labour and only essential construction

>> Agri- till 4 pm on weekdays

>> E-comm activities allowed only for essentials

>> Public transport with 50 percent without standing

>> Gym, salon will be closed

>> Inter-district travel only in case of emergency with e-pass

>> Export units, including MSMEs, can function with 50 percent staff and isolation bubbles

>> Regular functioning of essential manufacturing units with 50 percent staff and transport bubble

>> Non-essential manufacturing units with 50 percent staff and isolation bubble