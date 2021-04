India reported 1,45,384 new COVID-19 cases and 794 deaths in a single day on April 9, according to the Union Health Ministry. Maharashtra remains the worst-hit state, clocking 58,993 fresh infections and 301 deaths during the same period.

#Maharashtra #COVID19 Updates for today *⃣New Cases - 58,993 *⃣Recoveries - 45,391 *⃣Deaths - 301 *⃣Active Cases - 5,34,603 *⃣Total Cases till date - 32,88,540 *⃣Total Recoveries till date - 26,95,148 *⃣Total Deaths till date - 57,329 *⃣Total tests till date - 2,16,31,258 1/4🧵 — PIB in Maharashtra 🇮🇳 (@PIBMumbai) April 9, 2021

However, with India witnessing the second wave, leading to a massive rise in cases, the Maharashtra government earlier this week announced a complete lockdown on weekends which came into force Friday night. The lockdown will remain enforced until Monday, 7 am.

Here's what's allowed and what's not:

During weekends, Section 144 of the Indian Penal Code which prohibits an assembly of five or more people will remain enforced during the day until 7 PM. Curfew has been announced for the night until 7 in the morning.

All essential services will remain available. All shops save for those selling grocery items, medicines, vegetables and other essentials will stay shut.

Private offices have been instructed to carry out their operations from home. However, the SBI, stock market, insurance companies, medical offices, telecom and financial service-providing firms are exempt.

Government offices have been ordered to work at 50 percent capacity.

Public and private transport facilities will remain operational, but no passenger in a bus or train can be allowed to stand and travel. Only two people can travel by auto-rickshaw, according to the guidelines.

Transportation of agricultural products and food grains will continue. Agricultural activities will also continue in the state during the weekend lockdown.

Public places, including parks, beaches, and Malls, market places and gyms will remain shut. Theatres, multiplexes, video parlours, pubs, swimming pools, sports complexes, auditoriums, waterparks have been shut down temporarily in the wake of rising cases.

Restaurants and bars can allow only takeaway and parcels from 7 AM to 8 PM, so is the rule for roadside vendors. In case there is overcrowding, action will follow.

E-commerce companies can continue delivering products from 7 am to 8 pm, but they must ensure all their employees are vaccinated. Failure will result in a fine of Rs 1000 on employees and Rs 10,000 on the company.

All schools, colleges, classes will remain shut. Only class 10 and 12 students, taking their exams, are exempt.

Printing and circulation of the newspaper is permitted. The sellers, though, will have to get themselves vaccinated.

On Saturday, Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray will chair an all-party meeting to assess the situation.

Meanwhile, Vijay Wadettwar, a minister in the Maharashtra government, said the weekend lockdown wasn't enough given the intensity of the virus and rising numbers. He said at least a three-week lockdown in the state was needed to bring the number of cases under control, adding he will speak to CM Thackeray about it.