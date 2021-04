Maharashtra to take a call on 10th, 12th board exams in a couple of days

As COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra continue to spike, NCP minister Nawab Malik has said that the state government will take a call on the 10th and 12th board exams in a couple of days.

The state announced on Sunday (April 4) night curfew from 8 pm to 7 am and a full weekend lockdown curb the alarming rise in cases.

Meanwhile, cases in the state capital Mumbai hit another high of 11,100 according to the latest data released.

Maharashtra and Punjab are the two worst-hit states in terms of their share in the total number of new cases and fatalities across the country in the last fortnight, according to official documents.