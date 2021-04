Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik on Sunday announced that the state will vaccinate all its citizens for free.

This came a day after Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar said on Saturday that Maharashtra government will float a global tender for COVID-19 vaccines and Remdesivir injections

Maharashtra on Saturday reported 67,160 new coronavirus cases, slightly more than Friday, while the death figure declined to 676, a health department official said. The death toll reached 63,928 and the caseload rose to 42,28,836.

Meanwhile, India has become the fastest country in the world to administer over 14 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses, done in just 99 days, the Union Health Ministry said on Sunday. Eight states, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, West Bengal, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh and Kerala, account for 58.83 percent of the total doses given so far in the country, it said.

So far, 14,09,16,417 vaccine doses have been administered across the country through20,19,263 sessions, the ministry said citing a provisional report till 7 am.