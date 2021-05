Maharashtra imposed strict restrictions to curb the spread of COVID-19 from 8 pm on April 14 after the state recorded a massive spike in daily infections. More than a month later, the count of fresh cases recorded per day is below 25,000. To further reduce this number, the state has decided to extend curbs beyond June 1, when the current restrictions were supposed to end.

After the Cabinet meeting, on May 27, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray directed the state administration to take necessary steps towards extension of restrictions beyond June 1 with certain relaxations.

An official communique from the Chief Minister's office said, “Though the positivity rate in the state is coming down, 10-15 districts are reporting rapid growth in COVID-19 cases. There is also a rise in cases of Mucormycosis. Active cases of the state have dropped to the tally of the highest cases recorded during the first wave. But we still need to be careful. Instead of completely lifting the restrictions, we will have to extend it from June 1 and also provide relaxations in the curbs wherever necessary."

Maharashtra, which was recording more than 60,000 new cases daily at the peak of the second COVID-19 wave, is now registering less than 30,000 infections, an official said. But the government does not want to ease restrictions in a hurry.

State Health Minister Rajesh Tope said, "COVID-19 restrictions will not be lifted as 21 districts have a positivity rate of more than 10 percent. "Relaxations could be given in the districts where cases are declining, guidelines will be issued in a few days," Tope said.

It is being speculated that the restrictions will be extended till June 7 and that the state government would extend relaxations in a phased manner. At present, grocery shops, dairies, vegetable, and fruit vendors are allowed to open for four hours from 7 am to 11 am but stores selling non-essential goods are not allowed to open at all.