Maharashtra sugar mills step in to produce oxygen as the state faces acute shortage Updated : April 24, 2021 12:24:14 IST Factories are willing to put in the initiative to produce oxygen as part of their social responsibility NCP president Sharad Pawar had appealed all sugar mills in the state to start oxygen production Steam and energy are needed for an oxygen production plant and these things are available when sugar mills are operational Published : April 24, 2021 12:24 PM IST