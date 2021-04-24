Maharashtra sugar mills step in to produce oxygen as the state faces acute shortage

The sugar mills in Maharashtra have come forward to produce oxygen in their plants amid the acute shortage of medical oxygen in hospitals across the states.

Nationalist Congress Party president Sharad Pawar earlier this week had appealed to all sugar factories in the state to use their machinery and equipment to produce oxygen.

Pune based Vasantdada Sugar Institute on Friday in a letter appealed to the sugar mills to use their facilities to produce the lifesaving gas and supply it to hospitals. The VSI's Director-General Shivajirao Deshmukh has written the letter to directors of sugar mills in Maharashtra. Sharad Pawar is the Chairman of VSI.

"Considering the current situation of medical oxygen supply to hospitals, NCP chief Sharad Pawar had pointed out that sugar mills where the crushing season is still on and have power generation plants on their premises should focus on oxygen production," the letter mentioned.

Steam and energy are needed for an oxygen production plant and these things are available when sugar mills are operational, the letter added.

"Oxygen demand has increased in the current corona conditions. Therefore, all sugar mills should take the initiative and set up oxygen production plants,” the letter appealed.

As sugar mills already have procedures and machinery in place to distil ethanol and remove carbon dioxide for its sugar refining process, oxygen can easily be produced by just setting up additional mechanisms to separate the oxygen as well.

"Factories have experience in refining ethanol and separating carbon dioxide in distillation projects. The only thing to be done here is to set up a project to separate oxygen,” the VSI suggested in the letter.

According to Shivajirao Deshmukh, Director-General VSI, all the relevant stakeholders were informed of four options regarding oxygen production and "at least 40-50 factories have shown readiness".

Apart from sugar mills, factories that are producing ethanol can also set up oxygen production using the same methods. "A pilot plant is coming up at Dharashiv factory in Osmanabad district and Baramati Agro. Factories showing a willingness to stop ethanol production and opt for oxygen production as a social cause can also do so,” Deshmukh said.

B.B. Thombare, President, Western Sugar Mills Association said that the crushing season is coming to end anyways and as such factories are willing to put in the initiative to produce oxygen as part of their social responsibility.

Last year, sugar mills and ethanol factories had also been supplying sanitisers and many factories have resumed production.