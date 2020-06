Maharashtra's health minister Rajesh Tope on Saturday announced slashing prices of COVID-19 RT PCR prices to half.

As per the announcement made by Tope, the state government has set a maximum price of Rs 2,200 for standard collection of swab and the report, and Rs 2,800 for home collection of swab required for RT-PCR Reverse Transcription Polymerase Chain Reaction) COVID-19 tests.

With the announced revision, Maharashtra has the lowest price for RT-PCR COVID-19 test in the country.

Announcing the revision, Tope said private labs were charging Rs 4,500 to Rs 5,000 for RT-PCR COVID-19 tests which was a matter of concern many people.

He added that many organisations which wanted to conduct RT-PCR COVID-19 tests for their employees were also expressed concerns around the charges for the test.

To address concerns around pricing of RT PCR tests, state government had formed a committee under Dr Sudhakar Shinde and the revised prices are as per the recommendations of the committee. He also advised labs to not indulge in any kind profiteering over COVID-19 tests.

Tope also said Maharashtra was doing maximum number of COVID-19 tests in the country. With increasing demand for RT-PCR kits, prices for the tests had to come down. Lower rates for tests will help people same money and also increase testing in the state of Maharashtra.