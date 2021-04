Amid a continuous rise in COVID-19 cases, Maharashtra is also facing a shortage of vaccines resulting in the suspension of the inoculation at several vaccination centres on Friday. Several centres have put up a notice which read 'Vaccine stocks currently not available'.

Sources said many centres in Mumbai are likely to suspend the vaccination drive by afternoon or evening as the available stock is fast depleting. Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar today said, "There are several vaccination centers that have zero vaccines now and vaccination has stopped there. I have come to know that some 76,000 to l lakh doses are about to reach Mumbai by today but I don't have any official info on this. The Prime Minister is serious and proactive about our issues but it seems that the people under him are not taking this issue with the same seriousness."

The jumbo COVID-19 centre at BKC, where the civic body has set up a mega inoculation facility, also suspended vaccination after administering less than 200 doses available in stock, a doctor from the centre said.

Mumbai: People gather outside BKC Jumbo vaccination Centre as the centre runs out of #COVID19 vaccine doses. pic.twitter.com/1OvGKdZ2yO — ANI (@ANI) April 9, 2021

"From day one, we used to get vaccines before a day as buffer stock. Till yesterday, we got a sufficient number of vials for this centre. Last night we were expecting to get today's dose but it has not come. Now we have only 160 doses," said Rajesh Dere, Dean at BKC Jumbo vaccination Centre, ANI reported.

Meanwhile, a vaccination centre in Nagpur has put up a notice with 'Vaccine stocks currently not available' written on it.

Maharashtra: A vaccination centre in Nagpur puts up a notice with 'Vaccine stocks currently not available' written on it. A man who had come here for inoculation says, "I had come for my 2nd dose but vaccine isn't available. They told me that they don't know when will it come." pic.twitter.com/faQKrtutXF — ANI (@ANI) April 9, 2021

This comes even as the state has reported 56,286 new coronavirus cases on Thursday, which took its caseload to 32,29,547, while 376 deaths due to the infection pushed the toll to 57,028, the health department said. On Wednesday, the state had recorded the highest daily count of 59,907 cases and 322 fatalities.