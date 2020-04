The number of Covid-19 positive cases in Maharashtra increased by 26 on Friday morning, taking the count of such cases to 1,390, officials said.

With 5 new positive cases on Friday, Mumbai's Dharavi slum now has 22 cases, up from Thursday's 17, said a Brihan Mumbai Municipal Corporation official.

Two others who attended the Tablighi Jamaat event in Delhi are also found positive in Mumbai, and 3 new cases were added from Dadar who include two nurses from the private Sushrusha hospital.

Elsewhere in the state, Pune notched 9 new cases, Akola 4, Buldhana 2 and Ratnagiri 1.