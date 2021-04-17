Maharashtra says fortnightly RT-PCR tests not mandatory for those delivering essential services

The Maharashtra government has announced a relaxation of the fortnightly mandatory RT-PCR test for maids, drivers, delivery personnel, hotel and restaurant staffers and industrial workers to ease the burden on the testing laboratories.

The state government, in an earlier order, had made it compulsory for the people delivering essential services and who have not been vaccinated to carry negative RT-PCR reports, valid for 15 days, with effect from April 10.

This created an additional burden on the testing laboratories leading to delays in the results of actual cases, the government said. As the Covid-19 positivity rate is high in the state, the government aims only for genuine cases to be tested.

However, the government maintained that the temperature and oxygen level monitoring of these personnel will continue to be done on a daily basis. If any abnormality is noticed in these results then they should be taken for testing, the government added. All those who are above the age of 45 need to get vaccinated.

Several complaints were received by the government authorities as the RT-PCR test reports were coming in 2-3 days or even later, as local authorities had made the 15-day RT-PCR test mandatory following the government’s directive.

After the government’s April 10 order some housing societies had arranged mobile testing laboratories at their own cost for testing of the workers engaged in the housing societies. The individual flat owners were supposed to pay the test charges of the maids and drivers.

Maharashtra remains the worst affected state with over 37 lakh Covid-19 cases. In the last 24 hours over 63000 new cases were reported.

India reported over 2.34 lakh new cases in the last 24 hours, the highest number of cases so far. Total cases have reached the 1.45 crore mark while the death toll rose by 1,341 in the last 24 hours.

Nearly 12 crore people have been vaccinated so far according to government data.

