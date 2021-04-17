  • SENSEX
Maharashtra says fortnightly RT-PCR tests not mandatory for those delivering essential services

Updated : April 17, 2021 03:48 PM IST

The Maharashtra government has announced a relaxation of the fortnightly mandatory RT-PCR test for maids, drivers, delivery personnel, hotel and restaurant staffers and industrial workers to ease the burden on the testing laboratories.
