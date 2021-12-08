Maharashtra revises COVID-19 RT-PCR test rates, Rs 700 fixed for home sample

State Health Minister Rajesh Tope said for tests conducted at laboratories in hospitals, COVID care centres and quarantine centres, Rs 500 will be charged, and Rs 350 for samples taken from collection centres.

The Maharashtra government has revised rates for COVID-19 RT-PCR tests conducted at private laboratories amid Omicron variant threat. State Health Minister Rajesh Tope said Rs 350 will be charged for samples taken from collection centres.

Tope said on Twitter that for tests conducted at laboratories in hospitals, COVID care centres and quarantine centres, Rs 500 will be charged. A charge of Rs 700 will be applicable if a sample is collected from home, the minister added.

No private laboratory can seek more charges than these, the minister added.

Tope added that rates for antibodies (ELISA for SARS COVID) tests are Rs 200 for samples taken from collection centres, Rs 250 for tests conducted at laboratories in hospitals, COVID care centres and quarantine centres, and Rs 350 if the sample is collected from home. The rates for CLIA for SARS COVID antibodies test are Rs 300, Rs 400, Rs 500 respectvely. Similarly, for Rapid Antigen Test, rates are Rs 100, Rs 150 and Rs 250. The rate of Rs 1,200 has been fixed for CB-NAAT or TrueNat test, the minister said.

खासगी प्रयोगशाळांमध्ये करण्यात येणाऱ्या कोरोना चाचण्यांचे दर पुन्हा एकदा सुधारित. आरटीपीसीआर चाचणीसाठी ३५० रुपये आकारण्यात येणार .

कोरोना चाचण्यांसाठी ३५०, ५००आणि ७०० रुपये दर निश्चित करण्यात आले आहेत. संकलन केंद्रावरुन नमूना घेवून त्याची वाहतूक आणि अहवाल देणे या सर्व बाबींसाठी — Rajesh Tope (@rajeshtope11) December 6, 2021

Amid Omicron scare, the Mumbai civic body has mandated all domestic passengers landing at the city airport to carry a negative RT-PCR report not older than 72 hours. In a circular, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) asked the Mumbai airport operator to communicate this new rule to all the domestic airlines.

The BMC has directed the airport operator to strictly implement the revised COVID-19 guidelines of the Government of India (GOI) issued in view of the concerns over the new Omicron variant of coronavirus "with immediate effect". As per the Centre's guidelines, the passengers arriving from the "risk" countries specified in the circular will have to undergo a self-paid post-arrival COVID-19 test at the port of arrival, the civic body said.