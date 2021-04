Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray in an address on April 13 has imposed a statewide curfew for 15 days beginning 8 pm on April 14. With number of COVID-19 cases on the rise in Maharashtra, Section 144 has been imposed, and Thackeray said that essential services will be exempt from the restrictions. The curfew has been implemented until 7am on May 1.

Following is the list of offices that will continue to be open and function as usual

1. Offices of Central, State and Local governments, including of their statutory authorities and organisations

2. Cooperative, PSU and Private Banks

3. Offices of companies providing essential services

4. Insurance Mediclaim Companies

5. Pharmaceutical company offices needed for management of production distribution

6. RBI regulated entities and intermediaries including standalone primary dealers, CCIL, NPCI, payment system operators and financial market

participants operating in RBI regulated markets.

7. All Non Banking Financial Corporations

8. All micro finance institutions

9. Offices of advocates if operations of Courts, Tribunals or Commission Enquiries are on