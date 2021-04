Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday announced that the state government will impose Section 144 from 8 pm tomorrow to contain the spread of coronavirus.

Maharashtra government to provide three kg wheat and two kg rice free for next one month to every poor and needy person while coronavirus-induced restrictions are in place.

Cinema halls, theatres, auditoriums, amusement parks, gyms, sports complexes to be closed.

Shooting for films, serial, ads to be closed

All shops, malls, shopping centres not performing essential services to also remain closed

All places of worship, schools and colleges, private coaching classes, barbershops, spas, salons and beauty parlours to remain closed

All restaurants and bars to remain closed for dining

Essential to remain operational between 7 am to 8 pm

Essential Services Include

Custom House Agents/Licenses Multi-modal Transport Operators