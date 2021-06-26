Home

    • Maharashtra reports first death due to Delhi Plus variant

    Maharashtra reports first death due to Delhi Plus variant

    By CNBCTV18.com | IST (Published)
    Maharashtra recorded its first death linked to the Delta Plus variant after an 80-year-old woman from Ratnagiri succumbed to the infection on Friday.

    Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Maharashtra reports first death due to Delta Plus variant; govt tightens curbs

