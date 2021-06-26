Maharashtra reports first death due to Delhi Plus variant

©TV18 Broadcast Limited. All rights reserved.
Maharashtra recorded its first death linked to the Delta Plus variant after an 80-year-old woman from Ratnagiri succumbed to the infection on Friday.
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Tata Steel
|1,165.25
|52.10
|4.68
|Axis Bank
|761.35
|22.20
|3.00
|SBI
|428.80
|11.60
|2.78
|ICICI Bank
|649.00
|14.95
|2.36
|Hindalco
|375.90
|6.85
|1.86
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Loss
|Reliance
|2,104.45
|-49.05
|-2.28
|HUL
|2,448.65
|-41.50
|-1.67
|NTPC
|116.05
|-1.95
|-1.65
|Titan Company
|1,753.85
|-27.00
|-1.52
|Asian Paints
|3,003.90
|-39.35
|-1.29
|Company
|Price
|Chng
|%Chng
|Dollar-Rupee
|74.2000
|0.0400
|0.05
|Euro-Rupee
|88.5440
|0.0470
|0.05
|Pound-Rupee
|103.1210
|-0.1520
|-0.15
|Rupee-100 Yen
|0.6699
|0.0011
|0.16