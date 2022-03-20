Maharashtra records less than 100 COVID-19 cases first time since April 2020

Maharashtra on Saturday reported less than 100 new coronavirus infections for the first time since April 2020, the beginning of the pandemic. The state recorded 97 new COVID-19 cases and one death, taking the case tally to 78,72,300 and death toll to 1,43,766, a health department official said.

On April 3, 2020, the state had reported 67 new infections. The new daily cases then climbed into three digits and more. So far, 77,23,005 people have recovered from the infection in Maharashtra, including 251 during the day, leaving the state with an active caseload of 1,525. The state's recovery rate is 98.10 percent and fatality rate is 1.82 percent.

With 23,710 samples being examined since the previous evening, the number of coronavirus tests carried out in Maharashtra so far went up to 7,89,09,115.

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region (comprising Mumbai and satellite towns) reported 37 new cases during the day, while the Pune circle, which covers Pune, Satara and Solapur districts, saw 33 new cases. The lone death took place in Satara district.

Coronavirus figures of Maharashtra are as follows: Total cases 78,72,300; fresh cases 97; death toll 1,43,766; total recoveries 77,23,005; active cases 1,525; total tests 7,89,09,115.